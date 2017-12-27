City sanders prioritize which streets receive sanding first

“As we get called out or when the weather deteriorates or we know it’s going to be bad we will send the sanders out on predetermined routes,” Cory Crebbin, public works director for the city of Medford said.
Those routes vary depending on which streets need to be sanded first.
“More sand happens where there is more snow and ice,” he said.
According to the city, East Medford streets get first priority.
“From about Foothill to the east, they do get more sanding because they get more frequent snow and ice and that’s where it happens first,” Crebbin said.
If the weather gets bad Crebbin says they’ll do what they need to keep people safe.
“We’ll sand the whole city if we have to,” he said.
But don’t expect to see snow plows any time soon.
“I have been here for 18 years, last winter was the first time we could of used a snow plow,” said Crebbin.
Since heavy snow fall is rare for the valley, Crebbin says snow plows aren’t cost effective.
“They be sitting around for 15 or 20 years waiting for an event that could use them,” he said.
Regardless of what’s to come this winter season city workers say they can handle it.
“We are ready for winter and as you can tell by me standing in my shirt sleeves here today we are waiting for it to arrive.”
The city says based on past experience flooding is more frequent than snow and ice. The city has set up a sand bag filling station in the parking lot of the Public Works Service Center
for people who may end up needing them.
