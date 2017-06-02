Medford, Ore. — The city of Medford will be managing the Medford Senior Center, at least for the next 2 years. The contract was approved by city council and will take effect in July.
Now, the city is looking to hire someone who can run it.
“We’re looking for a recreation supervisor that has experience in this area, but also has experience running programs and maintaining and budgets and knows the ins and outs of running a facility,” Recreation Superintendent, Jesse Nyberg says.
The hope is to have that position filled by July 1st. If you’re interested in applying, look for the job posting HERE.
