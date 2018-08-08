Clackamas County K9 saved after exposure to contraband drugs

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – A donated Narcan kit was used by deputies to save a Clackamas County K9.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Abbie and handler Deputy Eliseo Ramos were conducting a routine search for contraband at the Clackamas County Jail when the dog found heroin under a table. The container toppled over during the search, spilling the heroin and exposing Abbie to the smuggled drugs.
Abbie began rapidly shaking her head, blinking and excessively salivating, all signs of drug exposure.
Luckily, another K9 handler, Deputy McGlothin, was able to bring a special Narcan kit for dogs to the jail, which was administered nasally to K9 Abbie. Narcan contains naloxone – a reversal drug for overdoses on opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.
After being stabilized, Abbie was transported to VCA Animal Hospital and was held overnight for observation. Abbie was released on Wednesday morning.