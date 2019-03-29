Home
Clarno appointed Oregon Secretary of State

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has selected Bev Clarno to serve as Oregon Secretary of State. Clarno, a Republican, is a former Oregon House Speaker and Senate Republican Leader.

The move comes after the previous Secretary of State, former Central Point State Representative Dennis Richardson, passed away February 26th after a battle with cancer.

State law required Governor Brown to select a Republican to replace Secretary Richardson. He was the first Republican elected to the position in more than 30 years.

The governor had indicated she wanted someone in the position who would commit to not running for the position in 2020. Clarno retired from politics approximately 15 years ago.

Before Gov. Brown made the announcement, Oregon’s Republican Party released the names of 5 people it wanted the Governor Brown to consider. Katie Eyre, Bill Kennemer, Gene Whisnant and Lynn Snodgrass all served in the legislature. Debra Royal was Secretary Richardson’s Chief of Staff.

In Oregon, which does not have a Lieutenant Governor like many states, the Secretary of State is first in line to succeed the governor. Then-Secretary of State Kate Brown became governor when Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned amid scandal in 2015.

Governor Brown’s office says Secretary Clarno will take the oath of office over the next several days, and she will be sworn in ceremonially the week of April 1st.

