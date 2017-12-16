Classes help residents prepare gardens during the winter

Central Point, Ore.– As we move into the winter months and those colder temperatures, now is a good time – believe it or not – to give your garden some attention.
Master Gardeners held a class today at the Oregon State University Extension Services Auditorium to help locals learn what to do to maintain gardens during the winter season.
While many don’t necessarily see this as a good time to garden, gardeners suggest there are plenty things you can do.
“Things like pavers, retaining walls, new bed construction, raised beds, lighting, even irrigation work can happen in the winter,” said Jeanine Sturm, a master gardener and contractor.
The Master Gardeners say taking a few extra steps now can make for a better gardening season next year.