Clean air rally to be held in Medford Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local group is hosting a clean air rally this weekend in efforts to raise awareness and eventually stop southern Oregon’s smoky summers.
The non-partisan event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pear Blossom Park in Medford. It will feature a breakdown of Oregon’s current situation in the forests and literature from the Oregon Forest Resources Institute.
“This is probably one of the best marches you could ever be in,” Millie Carlton, Editor with Scorched said. “This is really making that statement that clean air is absolutely critical to everyone, so if you have never marched before, this is a great opportunity.”
A march to Hawthorne Park will take place at noon. Activities and other presentations will follow from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
For more information, head to www.scorchedhellno.com
