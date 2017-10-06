Clean-up crews remove garbage from greenway

Clean-up continues following a sweep of the Bear Creek Greenway overnight.
Medford police teamed up with the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, Jackson County Mental Health, Veteran’s Affairs and Jackson County Community Justice’s parole and probation.
The agencies worked to clear, garbage and debris that has accumulated near homeless camps and connect people with services.
Police say if you want to help the homeless, it’s best to do it through an organization rather than giving directly to the homeless. Such organizations include St. Vincent de Paul’s, Hearts With a Mission and St. Anthony Shelter.
“Use one of those established organizations,” said Lt. Justin Ivens, public information officer for Medford Police Deparment. “It really helps us one, with the trash that tends to build up in our parks and on the greenway. Two, then people are going to those locations to get these services and will receive additional services as well. ”
Crews filled two 30 yard dumpsters and more is expected to be cleared tomorrow.