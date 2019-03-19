Cleanup begins as Midwest flooding continues

(NBC News) – Parts of the Midwest are still hunkered down after days of history-making floods.
Creeks and rivers are running at record-breaking levels, leaving many trapped in their homes and inundating miles and miles of cities and farmland.
“It’s unbelievable… the catastrophic destruction that we witnessed,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said after touring the damage in her state.
Communities like Riverside Lakes near Omaha, are cut off completely.
Volunteers are bringing supplies in and offering the only way out: by boat.
“I just want the kids to be closer to doctors and resources, just with family. I don’t want to get stuck here,” evacuee Jennifer Mayotte said as she prepared to leave with her family.
In some places the torrents of water have receded, leaving debris and boulders of ice behind.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Y1U7FI