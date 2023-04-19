Cleanup continues after trailer full of pineapples catches fire on I-5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Interstate 5 was shut down Tuesday night after a trailer full of pineapples caught fire south of Ashland.

At about 6:45 p.m. on April 18, the Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of I-5 were closed due to a fully engulfed truck fire.

By the next morning, northbound traffic was limited to a single lane at milepost 12 so crews could remove debris from the fire.

According to Jackson County Fire District #5, the trailer that caught fire was packed with a load of pineapples, which reportedly made for a “difficult fire overall.”

First responders said there were no reported injuries and the driver was able to disconnect the truck from the trailer before it could spread to the vehicle.

For the latest traffic updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com.

