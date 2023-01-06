Cleanup underway after wind storm

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – The extreme weather Wednesday was felt throughout the Rogue Valley and comes only a week after another severe storm hit the area.

“They were both very strong storms, even record-breaking in some senses,” Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson said.

The Rogue Valley saw extensive damage caused by the severe wind on Wednesday.

From airport delays to trees blocking roads and even falling on houses.

Over in Ashland, at least 25 trees have fallen in the city, in some cases shutting down streets.

Despite all that damage, the Rogue Valley may have been hit harder by the storm that rolled through just last week.

“The storm last week actually had a lot more of an effect on the state highway system, especially in Josephine County. Not that it didn’t have an impact, but the impact was greater from the storm a week ago,” ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming said.

With storm cleanup underway, Pacific Power is warning additional storms could be here sooner rather than later.

“We’re kind of in an active weather pattern, and so I don’t think we’re looking at the intensity of these storms that are coming in in the next couple weeks, but there is the potential for some isolated outages with some storms that are going to be coming in in the next few weeks,” Hanson said.

That means you should be prepared for more temporary outages in the very near future.

“Make sure that your outage kit is refreshed, that you have fresh batteries, water for the individuals in the home, blankets, and other items to help you through any duration outage,” Hanson said.

For more information on how to build or what to include in an outage kit, visit Pacific Power’s website.