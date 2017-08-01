Cleanup underway at Country Crossings Music Festival

Central Point, Or. – The four-day Country Crossings Music Festival wrapped up Sunday night and crews have been out cleaning up the mess since it ended.
“It’s amazing how much trash one person generates, times a new city that showed up for the weekend,” said Elena Borngasser, communications coordinator for the Grants Pass High School marching band.
Empty water bottles and leftover food flood the area around the main stage where the country crossings music festival was held.
“When you got 20 thousand people out here you got a lot of trash to clean up,” Borngasser said.
Borngasser along with a hundred other volunteers have been at the fairgrounds during the music festival cleaning up all the garbage.
“We are responsible, from my understanding, the entire inside venue and then when we are done with that we will be going out to all the campsites,” she said.
Together they’ve put in more than 450 shifts.
“We’ve been having a lot of people put in countless hours the last few days,” she said.
But all their hard work will pay off in the end. Once everything is cleaned up the group will receive a check from the festival which will go to their upcoming projects.
“We’re trying to leave it nice and sparkly clean so they can come in and do whatever they need to for the next event at the fairgrounds.”
The money they receive will go toward new uniforms and helping the band get to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018.