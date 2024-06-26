Clear Fire in Modoc County at 75 acres, moderate rate of speed

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – A vegetation fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon west of Clear Lake Reservoir in northern California is at 75 acres.

According to the Modoc National Forest, the Clear Fire is spreading at a moderate rate.

First reported around 3 p.m., the fire is burning on the Doublehead Ranger District.

The forest service says resources responding include six engines, two crews, one dozer, and multiple aircraft.

Ground resource are working to gain access to the fire.

A Red Flag warning is in effect in Modoc County due to strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. That warning stays in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.