Climate activists protest in D.C. roadways

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRC) – Protesters caused a mess for commuters in Washington, D.C. Monday morning.
Climate activists fanned out across the district and blocked several major intersections and roadways.
Bearing banners, chanting and even parking a boat in the middle of an intersection, demonstrators held the shutdown to coincide with a U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City.
The protests continued well past the morning rush hour, causing many to be late to work.
Authorities believe the protesters were actually made up of more than 20 different groups, including Black Lives Matter, 350.org and various environmental groups.
Many liberal Democrats, including most of the Democratic presidential candidates have embraced climate issues, but the protesters want more action.
Washington motorists said the disruption did not endear them to the cause.
Meanwhile as the protests were going on, President Trump made a surprise visit to the Climate Summit in New York and said all countries should be concerned about clean air and water.