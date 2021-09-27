Clock ticking on Congress in critical week

On the line is a potential remake of the economy at a cost of $3.5 trillion over the next decade.
The Democrats’ spending bill includes major investments in social programs including universal pre-k, community college, healthcare and family leave. Seniors would also see an expansion of Medicare benefits.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, “The budget committee passed out the Build Back Better legislation at the full $3.5 trillion. Obviously, with negotiations, there will have to be some changes in that, and the sooner the better.”
But Congressional Democrats also face the looming threat of a government shutdown with funding set to run out on Thursday.
A Senate vote Monday to keep the government open is also tied to raising the debt ceiling and set to fail amid Republican opposition.
Senator Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) said, “I will certainly be voting no if the Democrats insist on combining the debt ceiling increase or suspension with the continuing operations of the government.”
Also at issue this week: a separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill providing investments in the power grid, water supply, high-speed internet and public transit. A House vote on that package has been postponed until Thursday.