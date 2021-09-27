Home
Clock ticking on Congress in critical week

Clock ticking on Congress in critical week

News Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – It’s a “make-or-break” week for President Joe Biden’s agenda. “We’ve got 3 things to do—the debt ceiling, the continuing resolution, and the two pieces of legislation—if we do that, the country’s going to be in great shape,” Biden said.

On the line is a potential remake of the economy at a cost of $3.5 trillion over the next decade.

The Democrats’ spending bill includes major investments in social programs including universal pre-k, community college, healthcare and family leave. Seniors would also see an expansion of Medicare benefits.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, “The budget committee passed out the Build Back Better legislation at the full $3.5 trillion. Obviously, with negotiations, there will have to be some changes in that, and the sooner the better.”

But Congressional Democrats also face the looming threat of a government shutdown with funding set to run out on Thursday.

A Senate vote Monday to keep the government open is also tied to raising the debt ceiling and set to fail amid Republican opposition.

Senator Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) said, “I will certainly be voting no if the Democrats insist on combining the debt ceiling increase or suspension with the continuing operations of the government.”

Also at issue this week: a separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill providing investments in the power grid, water supply, high-speed internet and public transit. A House vote on that package has been postponed until Thursday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »