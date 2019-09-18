Close call has firefighters reminding drivers of ‘Move Over Law’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local firefighters had a close call while battling a vehicle fire along Interstate 5.
Jackson County Fire District #5 said on Tuesday night, a pickup truck caught fire on the shoulder of the freeway.
While crews were at the scene putting out the fire, a passing vehicle failed to obey Oregon’s “Move Over Law.” It came uncomfortably close to firefighters and even ran over a fire hose.
“If you see an emergency vehicle or any vehicle stopped along the road, please move over or slow down so we can all go home,” firefighters said.
The Oregon Department of Transportation stated the following regarding the law:
Drivers must move over to a non-adjacent lane (or slow down) when approaching the rear of police, fire, and ambulance vehicles, as well as any motor vehicle that is stopped and is displaying required warning lights or hazard lights, or a person is indicating distress by using emergency flares or posting emergency signs.
Most importantly, drivers should be alert. If you can safely move over when approaching a vehicle stopped for an emergency, do so. If you can’t, slow down.
Slow down means reducing your speed by at least five miles per hour below the posted speed of the roadway.
The fine for this violation is currently $265.00 ($525.00 if the location is within a safety corridor, school zone or work zone.