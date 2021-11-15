Closing arguments held in Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NBC) – The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is hearing closing arguments Monday.

Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he brought an assault rifle with him from Illinois to Wisconsin last summer to allegedly help protect a car dealership and offer medical aid to anyone who may need it due to the unrest in the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

One count against Rittenhouse, possession of a dangerous weapon, was dismissed early Monday morning.

The judge gave the jury a lengthy set of instructions concerning the remaining charges they must consider, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and reckless endangering.

Rittenhouse claims he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people, killing two of them.

Following closings, the pool of 18 jurists will be randomly reduced to 12 people who will then deliberate and render a verdict.