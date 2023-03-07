Closures expected on Foothill Road as widening project continues

MEDFORD, Ore. – As the widening project on foothill road continues, Medford will be closing part of the road starting Friday.

Foothill Road in east Medford, from Lone Pine to Cedar Links Drive, will be closed and reopened to traffic each weekday morning from March 10 to April 28.

The closure is from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m..

This section will also be shut down for the weekends from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Medford Public Works director, John Vial, said traffic delays and closures should be expected for this project.

“This is a project if we try to accommodate traffic the normal way we would, this project is going to go on forever,” Vial said. “We need to allow the contractor to get in there, get some stuff done and get out of their way.”

The city said a detour will be put in place.

The $62 million project started last month and is expected to last three years.