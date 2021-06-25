Closures possible at Grants Pass’ Caveman Pool

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A chlorine shortage and staffing issues may cause intermittent closures of Caveman Pool in Grants Pass.
Officials said the Grants Pass YMCA operates the pool on behalf of the city and they’re having trouble finding enough lifeguards to fully staff the pool this summer.
On top of that, a chlorine shortage on the West Coast is putting the pool’s 2021 season in jeopardy.
“City staff is working diligently to procure more of the required chemicals to keep the pool operational,” the city said, “but residents should be aware that there may be intermittent closures of the pool.”
For up-to-date information about Caveman Pool’s operating hours, call the YMCA at 541-474-0001.