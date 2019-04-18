Clouded leopard cub unveiled at Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WPXI) – Millions of people agree that babies are cute, and so are baby animals.
A little one in particular is so tiny she needed some help getting out of her traveling case. That’s because she’s a newborn clouded leopard just one-month old.
Officials at the Pittsburgh Zoo say her mom gave birth to two cubs, but one died.
The mom, Saya, was attentive and nursed and groomed her surviving cub. But zoo staff were concerned the cub wasn’t nursing on her own. So the staff decided to bottle-feed the adorable newborn several times a day and they will continue to care for her for now.
Clouded leopards are native to Southeast Asia and are considered “vulnerable.”