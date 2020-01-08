CNN settles lawsuit with teen involved in viral protest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – CNN settles a lawsuit with a Kentucky family over accusations started at a protest march in D.C.
You may remember the viral moment when a teen wearing a MAGA hat and an indigenous American stood face-to-face at a protest march last January.
17-year-old Nick Sandmann was at the center of it.
Sandmann’s family sued the network for $275 million claiming CNN waged a “vicious attack” against the student.
On Tuesday the parties settled the lawsuit. No details were released.
The Sandmann family also filed similar lawsuits against other national media outlets.