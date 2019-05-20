Coach speaks out after stopping student with gun

The suspect, 18-year-old Angel Granados Dias, is now in custody and facing multiple charges. They include possession of a firearm in a public building and reckless endangerment.
Keanon Lowe wears several titles at a high school in northeast Portland, Oregon. On Friday, “hero” was added to the list.
It was just before noon when a Parkrose High School student, now identified by police as 18-year-old Angel Granados Diaz, walked onto his campus with this shotgun.
According to witnesses, Granados made his way into a classroom where Lowe, who doubles as both security guard and coach at the school, sprang into action.
He forced the gun-wielding student to the ground, wrestling away the weapon. No shots were fired.
The former star wide receiver for the University of Oregon appeared on Good Morning America on Sunday, describing what was one of the most important tackles of his life.
“I feel like I was put in that moment, in that room, in that moment for a reason, to protect those kids,” Lowe said. “I end up getting the gun from him. Getting the gun with my right hand and holding him off with my left hand and calling for a teacher to come grab the gun from me.”
Lowe recalled how his actions allowed students to flee and police to arrive, quickly taking control of the situation.
Police say nobody was hurt and are yet to establish a motive.
Before speaking out publicly the hero coach tweeted, “When I signed up to be a security guard, football and track & field coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in. I had no idea that I would one day have to put my life on the line…”
Lowe said he heads back on campus on Monday, back alongside those students he helped protect.