Coachella, Stagecoach festivals dropping vaccination requirements

CA. (NBC)- Two popular music festivals in California will no longer require full vaccination for attendees.

The change came this week when the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival announced that they would be reversing their previous policy that required both staff and attendees to be vaccinated.

Those attending the festivals can now present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the events, or provide proof of vaccination. Coachella says the change comes due to rising vaccination rates and “low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols” at recent festivals.

Both events are scheduled in 2022: Coachella will take place April 15th until the 17th and Stagecoach runs April 29th through May 1st.

