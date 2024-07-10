Coast Guard rescues blind hiker, guide dog from Rogue River Trail

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A blind hiker and his guide dog are safe after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard out of North Bend earlier this week.

The 55-year-old man, along with his dog and a friend, began hiking along the Rogue River Trail in Curry County on Wednesday or Thursday last week.

By Saturday, the Coast Guard says the man started to suffer from heat exhaustion.

Since there was no cell service in the remote area, the friend left the man and his dog to head back toward Gold Beach for help.

Several agencies worked together to develop a rescue plan and early Monday morning crews located the man. According to the Coast Guard, the man could not walk, and the terrain was too rough, so he and his dog were hoisted out by helicopter.

The man and his dog were taken nearby to get medical care.

