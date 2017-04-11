Coast Guard rescues man stranded on rocky ledge

Warrenton, Ore. — The Coast Guard is releasing video of a rescue near Cannon Beach Monday afternoon.
A man was stranded on a rocky ledge by the high tide at Hug Point, south of Cannon Beach.
When rescuers were lowered to the man the said he was clinging to a rope and was being splashed by the incoming waves.
A Coast Guard helicopter was able to fly the man to safety where he was treated and released by Warrenton paramedics.
The Coast Guard is reminding people to be careful of the changing tide because it can appear safe one minute and trap you the next.