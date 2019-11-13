Coast Guard searches for overdue fisherman in the Brookings area

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a missing fisherman and his boat.
At about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said they’re looking for 59-year-old Dan Vancleave. He reportedly left the Brookings Marina at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday on a 16-foot blue Hewescraft boat at the entrance of the Chetco River. He was the only person aboard.
Vancleave failed to make it back before it became dark, the Coast Guard said.
Anyone who sees Vancleave or his boat is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend at 541-756-9210.