COBI president and owner Patsy Smullin honored with national award

MEDFORD, Ore. – The National Association of Broadcasters, or NAB, is honoring California Oregon Broadcasting Inc. president and owner Patsy Smullin with a national award this week in Texas.
COBI comprises five television stations in Oregon, including this one, NBC5, and in Eugene, KLSR-TV, as well as PILOT Rock Productions, a digital video production company.
Patsy is getting the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award, created in 2003, in Austin on Thursday.
The award is given to individuals who demonstrate leadership, service, and commitment to local television in medium and smaller markets.
COBI was founded in 1933 by her father, Bill Smullin.