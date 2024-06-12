Cod Fire at 75% containment, caused by improper use of weed eater

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Cod Fire burning in Siskiyou County is now 75% contained.

According to Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit, the fire that sparked Monday night was caused by improper use of a weed eater.

It has burned 28 acres near Cod Drive in Hornbrook.

Cal Fire says resources will continue to patrol the area, mopping up any interior hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

According to the agency, crews respond to several fires sparked by equipment every year and recommend folks avoid using equipment when it’s windy or dry, mow or weed eat before 10 a.m., keep 10 feet of work areas clear of flammable materials, and have a shovel and water source ready.

