Coercing a suicide could become an official criminal act in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTS) – The family of a teen boy whose girlfriend convinced him to commit suicide testified before Massachusetts lawmakers Tuesday as they consider passing a law that criminalizes coercing a suicide.
Conrad Roy, 18, took his own life in 2014 after his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, pushed him to commit suicide and reprimanded him when he hesitated.
Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being indicted on a manslaughter charge.
The law that would be named after Roy would come with a penalty of up to five years in prison if a person coerces another into killing themselves.
Roy’s mother has said that testifying on her son’s behalf was the first time since her son’s death that she has been excited about anything. Lynn Roy said, “I’m frikkin’ excited. My heart is so full and I’m so proud of my son.”