Coffee stand safety after robbery

Grants Pass, Ore. — Dutch Bros. coffee stand baristas are paying extra attention to safety after Tuesday night’s robbery at a south Medford location.
Police are still looking for a man riding a mountain bike who demanded money, from Dutch Bros. employees last night at the stand on Stewart and Columbus in Medford. According to Dutch Bros. corporate office, its employees are actively trained in how to handle situations like this.
“We review those policies regularly and make sure that they’re kept up to date. We also have cameras in all of our stands to make sure that we are able to apprehend people who do rob and threaten our employees,” said Jennifer Wheatley, Dutch Bros. Coffee.
If you have any information about Tuesday night’s incident, call police.