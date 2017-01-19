Home
Coffee stand safety after robbery

Coffee stand safety after robbery

Local News Top Stories

Grants Pass, Ore. — Dutch Bros. coffee stand baristas are paying extra attention to safety after Tuesday night’s robbery at a south Medford location.

Police are still looking for a man riding a mountain bike who demanded money, from Dutch Bros. employees last night at the stand on Stewart and Columbus in Medford. According to Dutch Bros. corporate office, its employees are actively trained in how to handle situations like this.

“We review those policies regularly and make sure that they’re kept up to date. We also have cameras in all of our stands to make sure that we are able to apprehend people who do rob and threaten our employees,” said Jennifer Wheatley, Dutch Bros. Coffee.

If you have any information about Tuesday night’s incident, call police.

Nikki Torres
NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics