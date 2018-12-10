Cohen filings spark talks of Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Two key court filings released Friday by federal prosecutors in New York and special counsel Robert Mueller show possible political and legal trouble ahead for President Trump.
The documents concern President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.
According to prosecutors, Cohen claims President Trump directed him to pay off two women to keep silent about affairs with the president before the election, a campaign finance violation that the president denies. The documents also state that Cohen detailed contacts with Russian officials, regarding a possible Trump Hotel in Moscow.
Some people in Congress predict the president could eventually face prosecution, but as for impeachment, lawmakers on both sides say it’s too soon.
Cohen is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday for lying to Congress and financial crimes in the investigation into Russian election meddling.
