Cold Stone Creamery fund raises for Eagle Point girls

Medford, Ore. – Support continues to pour in for the families of three Eagle Point teens killed in a wrong way crash.
Today, Cold Stone Creamery donated all its profits and tips to the Eagle Point girls’ memorial fund at Rogue Credit Union. Both John L. Scott Real Estate and S.B. James Construction Management picked up the tab for two hours of sales today. The owner says customers filed in all day long to show support.
“We thought well you can go to one of those GoFundMe’s or whatever type of fundraising deals and put in some cash, but we thought the better way to do this was to leverage the community support,” Owner, Blair Sundell said.
Cold Stone is hoping to announce the final donation amount for the girls’ memorial fund later tonight/tomorrow morning. And a reminder — Black Rock Coffee in Eagle Point will be donating 100 percent of tomorrow’s proceeds to the families of the three girls. They’re open from 5 am to 9 pm.
