Cold water warning issued ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Medford, Ore. – High temperatures have arrived in southern Oregon, and experts are warning the public to be careful in local waterways that are still cold due to snow runoff.
Experts say suddenly falling or diving into water 70° or less can trigger an involuntary gasping response. If you’re underwater, you will breathe in water.
The National Center for Cold Water Safety said if you do survive the gasp response, hyperventilation follows–making it nearly impossible to swim even a short distance. They added if you’re not wearing a personal floatation device, “you will drown.”
As of May 22, the water temperature of the Rogue River at Grants Pass is hovering between 59° and 56°, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The North Umpqua River near Toketee Falls is even colder, varying between 51° and 48°.
Those temperatures are within the threshold to trigger cold water shock.
In recent days, numerous individuals have been swept away by fast moving, cold rivers in Oregon.
With Memorial Day right around the corner, experts say to be prepared and cautious when recreating in or around local waterways.
The Army Corps of Engineers said wearing a life jacket keeps you afloat until you regain control of your breathing.