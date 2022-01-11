Collared wolf found dead in northeast Oregon

WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police are seeking information about a wolf that was found dead in northeastern Oregon.

OSP said on the morning of January 8, someone found a collared wolf dead on Parsnip Creek Road in rural Wallowa County about six miles from the town of Wallowa.

The initial investigation indicates the wolf was shot. It was identified as “OR 106,” a 2-year-old collared female that dispersed from the Chesnimus Pack.

Police said anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-800-452-7888.