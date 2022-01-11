Collared wolf found dead in northeast Oregon

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff January 11, 2022

WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police are seeking information about a wolf that was found dead in northeastern Oregon.

OSP said on the morning of January 8, someone found a collared wolf dead on Parsnip Creek Road in rural Wallowa County about six miles from the town of Wallowa.

The initial investigation indicates the wolf was shot. It was identified as “OR 106,” a 2-year-old collared female that dispersed from the Chesnimus Pack.

Police said anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-800-452-7888.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: