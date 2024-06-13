College graduates across southern Oregon to cross the stage this weekend

SOUTHERN OREGON – College graduates across the region are preparing to cross the stage at various ceremonies this weekend.

In Jackson County, Southern Oregon University’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. That’s happening at Raider Stadium on SOU’s Ashland campus.

Rogue Community College also holding its graduation on Saturday. That starts at 10 a.m. at the Redwood campus in Grants Pass.

Over in Klamath County, Oregon Tech graduates will take the stage in Klamath Falls on Saturday also at 10 a.m. The school is also hosting ceremonies in Portland on Sunday and in Seattle on Monday.

Meanwhile the commencement for Klamath Community College is on Friday at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be held on the KCC Campus Commencement Lawn, just south of Founders Hall.

Also on Friday, Umpqua Community College is hosting a ceremony for graduates, that starts at 6 p.m. at the college’s Sanson Amphitheater.

And over on the Oregon Coast, Southwestern Oregon Community College’s ceremony is Friday at noon in Prosper Hall on the Coos Campus.

NBC5 News extends a congratulations to all 2024 college graduates.

