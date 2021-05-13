Colonial Pipeline expected to be operational today

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Colonial Pipeline has restarted operations after being shut down last Friday following a cyberattack.
Operators of the Colonial Pipeline say they’ve made “substantial progress” in restarting the pipeline system, adding that fuel has begun flowing to most of the markets it serves.
By midday Thursday, they expect every market the pipeline feeds will receive fuel from the system.
However, industry executives and government officials are warning it will take time to refill gasoline supplies depleted by panic-buying, an ongoing truck driver shortage and the cyberattack.