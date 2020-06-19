Colorado governor signs police reform legislation

DENVER, Colo. (NBC) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed legislation Friday that includes a sweeping set of reforms for law enforcement in the state.
The bill includes a ban on chokeholds. It also forces officers to intervene if a fellow officer is violating use of force policies, or face criminal charges themselves. And it prevents officers who were fired for misconduct from being rehired at other departments.
The bill also moves Colorado’s body camera laws to be in line with other states by requiring all peace officers wear cameras.
The reforms are some of the most wide-reaching introduced yet in the country in the wake of protests over the deaths of black Americans during encounters with police.
“The legislation specifically contains landmark evidence based reforms that not only protect civil rights but will help restore trust between law enforcement and the communities that they serve,” Governor Polis said. “This is a meaningful substantial reform bill and of course credit goes to the bill’s sponsors who i acknowledged, to those working on these issues for many years. But also to the tenths of thousands of Coloradans who have raised their voices to protest injustice.”
Gov. Polis added, “And officers need to understand that the status quo is unsustainable and the reforms are desperately needed to achieve the goal of policing. At that’s insuring that everyone can be safe in our communities no matter their race, no matter their background.”