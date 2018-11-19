Colorado man accused of killing wife, daughters avoids death penalty

DENVER, Colo. (NBC News) – A Colorado man has avoided the death penalty as part of a plea deal following the murder of his pregnant wife and two young daughters.
Christopher Watts was sentenced Monday to life in prison.
Watts pleaded guilty earlier this month to murdering his wife Shannan Watts, 4-year old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, then dumping their bodies on an oil work site.
As part off the plea deal prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty, something Shannan’s family agreed to.
Shannon Watts was 34 and expecting another child when she and her two children disappeared in August. Within days Christopher Watts was arrested and charged with their deaths.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2PAtxD0