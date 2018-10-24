Colorado replaces lost ballots

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) — About 60,000 ballots were not delivered to voters in Colorado’s Adams County after a truckload of them went missing.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Stan Martin’s office has offered varying descriptions of the ballots’ whereabouts since Monday. On Tuesday, he said the ballots had been located on the lot of a shipping company and would be processed for immediate delivery.
Four trailer trucks carrying ballots were delivered to the U.S. Postal Service’s General Mail Facility on Oct. 15, according to a statement issued by Martin’s office. One of the trucks was not unloaded at that facility, according to the statement, and the ballots in that truck were not processed by USPS. Martin’s office said it is still trying to determine the cause.
“We’re not exactly sure at this point, it’s under investigation what happened to the other truck,” said Martin.
In Colorado, all registered voters receive a ballot which can be mailed in or dropped off in person at a designated ballot box.
Read more: https://on9news.tv/2Jf0PRR