Colorado trail runner kills mountain lion with his bare hands

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A man killed a juvenile cougar that attacked him on a Colorado trail, according to wildlife officials.
Colorado Park and Wildlife officers said on November 4, a runner on West Ridge Trail was attacked by a juvenile mountain lion. The animal bit the man’s face and wrist. During the attack, the runner was able to break free and kill the mountain lion by choking it.
The runner sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
After the man arrived at a hospital, wildlife officers said they searched the area of the trail where the attack occurred and found the cougar’s body within feet of several of the runner’s possessions he left behind.
“The runner did everything he could to save his life. In the event of a lion attack you need to do anything in your power to fight back just as this gentleman did,” said Mark Leslie, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region manager.
“Mountain lion attacks are not common in Colorado and it is unfortunate that the lion’s hunting instincts were triggered by the runner,” Ty Petersburg, area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. “This could have had a very different outcome.”
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state has had 16 injuries as a result of mountain lion attacks and three deaths since 1990.
Officials gave the following guidelines to follow if you encounter a mountain lion:
- Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
- Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly and never turn your back on it.
- Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.
- Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.
- If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may, in fact, be a danger to the lion.
- Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools, and their bare hands successfully. We recommend targeting the eyes and nose as these are sensitive areas. Remain standing or try to get back up!