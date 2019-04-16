Columbine and other Denver high schools locked down due to credible threat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Several schools in the Denver area, including Columbine High School, were put on “lockouts” due to a credible threat.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old woman, identified as Sol Pais, traveled to Colorado and made threats to the Denver area, prompting school lockdowns in the Columbine
and Hillside areas. Deputies said Pais is “armed and considered to be extremely dangerous.”
Pais was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots.
Citizens are urged to call the FBI if they have any tips.