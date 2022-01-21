Comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68

(NBC) Actor, comedian and game show host Louie Anderson has died. His publicist said the comic had been battling cancer.

Like many comedians of his era, Anderson’s big break came when he had a chance to perform on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1984.

The seasoned standup comic then became a regular on network television when he created, produced and starred in the animated show “Life with Louie,” which was based on his experiences as one of eleven children growing up in Minnesota.

He later hosted the game show “The Family Feud” for four years and then made several appearances on movies and television shows, including the critically acclaimed “Baskets,” for which he won an Emmy.

Louie Anderson was 68.