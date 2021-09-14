Comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61

(NBC) – Norm Macdonald, the master of deadpan comedy and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member died Tuesday morning following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Macdonald began his comedy career in his native Canada before moving to the US in the early 1990s.
His first major job in showbiz came in 1992 when he was hired as a writer on the show “Roseanne”
Macdonald moved in front of the camera to become the face of SNL’s Weekend Update a couple of years later. He spent five years on the show before moving on to star in “The Norm Show.”
He also appeared in several films and worked as a voice actor on various projects.
His longtime friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoeskstra said Macdonald battled cancer for nine years, keeping the diagnosis private.
He was 61.