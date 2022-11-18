Commercial Dungeness crab season delayed until at least mid-December

OREGON COAST – The commercial Dungeness crab season is being delayed until at least December 16th for the entire Oregon Coast.

The state says pre-season testing shows crabs are too low in meat yield in some areas.

Elevated domoic acid also was detected in some crabs.

Targeted to open December 1st, Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season can be delayed so consumers get a high-quality product and crabs are not wasted.

More testing will occur in the coming weeks to determine if the season will open by the 16th or is further delayed.