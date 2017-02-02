Commissioners approve Rogue Rowing’s new project

Medford, Ore.– The Rogue Rowing Club will move forward with their plans to expand their program at Emigrant Lake in Ashland.
In a two to one vote, Jackson County Commissioners gave the project the green light. A total of $100,000 will go towards designing a boat house on the lake.
James Adams of Rogue Rowing, says the facility will be available not just for rowers, but also sailors, kayakers, stand up paddle boarders and more.
“I can see tremendous benefit for the community. We will be bringing in a million dollars in new revenue each year and we will be creating more jobs.”
Construction on the boat house will begin as early as the end of this year. Commissioners also approved $15,000 towards designing and maintaining a new expanded parking lot for the Rogue Snowmobilers.
NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.
Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.
Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.
Leave a Comment: