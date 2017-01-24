Commissioners discuss reversal of Cascade-Siskiyou Monument expansion

Jackson County, Ore — Jackson County commissioners are exploring options to reverse a decision by the Obama administration that expanded the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.
Former president Obama expanded the monument by 48,000 acres before leaving office.
Commissioners are looking at legal and legislative avenues to have that decision reversed and return the monument to it’s previous size.
Commissioners also considered hiring outside legal help to pursue a lawsuit against the federal government.
They’ll follow up on the process at a meeting next week.