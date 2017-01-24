Home
Commissioners discuss reversal of Cascade-Siskiyou Monument expansion

Jackson County, Ore — Jackson County commissioners are exploring options to reverse a decision by the Obama administration that expanded the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Former president Obama expanded the monument by 48,000 acres before leaving office.

Commissioners are looking at legal and legislative avenues to have that decision reversed and return the monument to it’s previous size.

Commissioners also considered hiring outside legal help to pursue a lawsuit against the federal government.

They’ll follow up on the process at a meeting next week.

Matt Jordan
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon.
Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

