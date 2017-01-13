Home
Commissioners interview sheriffs candidates, will deliberate Tuesday

Commissioners interview sheriffs candidates, will deliberate Tuesday

Local News Politics Top Stories Video , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Jackson County residents are one step closer to having a sheriff. The county commissioners interviewed the remaining candidates Thursday morning, just days after a community panel did the same.

Only five of the original six candidates answered commissioners questions Thursday. Bob Sergi- a former sheriff’s office employee- took himself out of consideration before the day’s meeting started.

But unlike the community panel that made its recommendations in under an hour, the commissioners won’t be deliberating until next week.

“I think we have a lot to think about,” Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer says, “and a few more days until Tuesday is probably prudent anyway.”

The 3 commissioners interviewed the 5 remaining candidates Thursday. William Froehlich, a long time law enforcement officer from Utah, JCSO Deputy Ian Lance, Captain Dan Penland who manages the jail, Captain Nate Sickler who is currently serving as interim sheriff, and former sheriff Mike Winters.

“We’ve got a number of applicants that are demonstrating different perspectives,” Jackson County Commissioner Bob Strosser says.

“Each one of them brings such a different perspective and a strength,” Jackson County Commissioner Colleen Roberts adds.

“We’re blessed to have such a rich panel of candidates,” Dyer says,

Candidates answered questions about rural county coverage, the jail, managing relationships, and long and short term goals for the department if appointed. The commissioners say in addition to the panel’s recommendations, they’ve also fielded hundreds of emails and phone calls from citizens, and each and every inquiry holds weight.

“There’s a myriad of different perspectives and you have to try take them all into consideration and use your own principles and values to guide you,” Dyer says,

“Given every ounce of information to make the best decision,” Roberts adds.

Strosser says, “we need to see how that coincides as we put everything together.”

The commissioners decided to wait until Tuesday to deliberate so each candidate could return a self-disclosure background questionnaire. County counsel recommended they include it in the process.

They’ll meet to deliberate Tuesday at 9 am.

 

Kristin Hosfelt
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University. She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics