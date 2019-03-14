Commissioners looking to stop panhandling

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — After hearing complaints from Josephine County residents, county commissioners are considering an ordinance on panhandling.
The ordinance would ban people from passing things from a car that is in the lane of traffic. That would involve any highway, road, or street. However, people will be allowed to hand things off if they pull off to the side of the road.
“We want it done in a safe manner that allows traffic to continue and we’re working with state police, Oregon department of transportation and the sheriff’s office,” said Lily Morgan, Josephine County Commissioner. “This is the recommendation that was made that would allow help to still be given while conducting it in a safe manner.”
The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the first reading of the ordinance on March 13th.
The city of Grants Pass has a similar ordinance already in place.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]