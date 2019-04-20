Commissioners vote for their own pay raises

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Commissioners and the sheriff will be getting some significant pay raises starting in July and heading into the new year.
The Jackson County Budget Committee, made up of three commissioners and three residents, voted unanimously for the pay raises Thursday.
Commissioners say the raises were calculated based on the cost of living increases.
They will amount to more than $10,000 under the nearly 390 million dollar budget.
Commissioner Bob Strosser declined the pay increase.
The budget will go before commissioners in June for final approval.
