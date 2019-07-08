Committee increases Capitol police presence around GOP Senator

SALEM, Ore. – A lawmaker who issued a controversial statement during an Oregon State Senate Republican walkout said he’s suing the Democrat head of the Senate.
During a walkout over environmental cap-and-trade legislation House Bill 2020, GOP Senator Brian Boquist made threatening comments directed at Democrat Senate President Peter Courtney.
Boquist said if Oregon State Police took him back to the capitol, “Hell” would be coming for Courtney.
In an interview with KGW, Boquist said if OSP came for him, they should send “heavily armed” bachelors. “I’m not going to be a political prison in the state of Oregon,” Boquist added.
An outside law firm said the comments could be considered “credible threats” against the Senate and OSP. The firm recommended Boquist be removed from the workplace.
During a hearing in Salem Monday, the Special Committee on Conduct met to discuss the situation with Boquist, who testified during the hearing. He questioned the order to send OSP to round up Senators and announced he was filing a civil lawsuit against Courtney.
In response, the Special Committee on Conduct ruled Boquist would have to abide by a few guidelines moving forward. They include providing an advanced notice on his presence in the state Capitol and a prohibition on retaliation against employees. Part of the ruling included language requiring an increased presence of OSP troopers when Boquist is at the Capitol
Boquist told the panel, “I look forward to seeing you in court.”