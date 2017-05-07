Home
Community 101 ‘Fun Run’ supports Maslow Project

Community 101 ‘Fun Run’ supports Maslow Project

Local News , , , , ,

Medford, Ore,. — A group of students from Washington Elementary put on a 5k this morning to benefit the Maslow Project.

The Community 101 group is an after school program for the kids.

The group is given 5 thousand dollars to put towards non profits of their choosing.

The kids also do a public service project as part of the program, this year they chose to do a 5k fun run that benefits the Maslow Project.

“That we help the people and we make them smile and you see that you can help a lot of people with what we’re doing.” said Hector Estrada.

“I like it because we get to be able to support Maslow and Maslow is one of my favorite non for profit organizations.” said Caden Palomares.

All proceeds made from the run will go directly to the Maslow Project.

The reset of the 5 grand is going towards the Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA, the Family Nurturing Center and Community Works.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics