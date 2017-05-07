Community 101 ‘Fun Run’ supports Maslow Project

Medford, Ore,. — A group of students from Washington Elementary put on a 5k this morning to benefit the Maslow Project.
The Community 101 group is an after school program for the kids.
The group is given 5 thousand dollars to put towards non profits of their choosing.
The kids also do a public service project as part of the program, this year they chose to do a 5k fun run that benefits the Maslow Project.
“That we help the people and we make them smile and you see that you can help a lot of people with what we’re doing.” said Hector Estrada.
“I like it because we get to be able to support Maslow and Maslow is one of my favorite non for profit organizations.” said Caden Palomares.
All proceeds made from the run will go directly to the Maslow Project.
The reset of the 5 grand is going towards the Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA, the Family Nurturing Center and Community Works.